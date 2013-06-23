My deaf Uncle Martin could hear me die

Uncle Martin and Paul

My uncle Martin was born deaf. Back in the day deaf people were stereotyped negatively in certain manors. They were referred to as "deaf and dumb". I presume it is the way we have to communicate with the deaf. The problem is ours and not theirs.

In 1977, I would be about 5 and 1/2 years old. We were all in Bell County, Blackmont, Kentucky to visit Big Mom, my great grandmother, America Howard. Yes, her name was America. She was ill and passing. She lived another year but her health was declining fast.

The room was full of family and friends. Kind of a death watch. I remember the noise. Everyone talking.

I choked on a piece of butterscotch candy. I was trying to get attention and no one would hear me or respond.

The only one to hear me was my Uncle Martin Howard. Yes, he heard me. Not with his ears as you and I but with his perception and observation.

He figured out that I was choking. I remember the wailing noise he used to make when he tried to get attention of someone to look at his sign language. No one heard me or him.

The end was getting close for ole Paul. I believe it wouldn't have been long and I would have died.

Uncle Martin rushed over there and started giving me aid. Now this was before the heimlich maneuver was widespread knowledge.

Finally he picked me up and held me over the old Pot Belly stove. I guess to let the heat melt the candy.

A family member saw that and I guess he thought Uncle Martin was crazy and was trying to burn me or worse came over and knocked me out of his arms onto the ground and the candy dislodged because of the fall.

A lot of commotion was stirred up but finally everyone got the story straight that out of all those people in that room and house that was blessed with hearing, only one man, Uncle Martin, who, and remember back in the day the referred to the deaf as deaf and dumb, out of all those people it was the _deaf and Dumb— one that heard me.

Never again did I think of Uncle Martin or any deaf person as _deaf and dumb_.

Uncle Martin, photo attached, was one of the smartest people I have ever met and not just because he saved a little kindergartener (me) but I got close to him and saw his brilliance in action.

Uncle Martin is gone now. Passed over. I think of him fondly and his strength and determination is where I draw my courage to face the issues I am going through.

In the picture you can see my elbow next to Uncle Martin. When he was around I was on him like stink on a angry skunk.

#hero