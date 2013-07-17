Checkup, Cancer Face. 2013. Photo Credit, Paul Chambers

Today I went with my wife to her one year cancer surgery checkup. It was nerve racking to say the least.

The worst part is the lobby. The center she goes to is quite large and have many different segments. It is a full service cancer center.

There were over 50 or more people in the lobby all with cancer face. If you don't know what cancer face is, it is the facial expression into the dark reality that something inside you or your loved one is killing.

Penny going in for cancer surgery, August 2012. Photo Credit: Paul Chambers

Even the most optimistic person with cancer can't hide the cancer face at the cancer center lobby.

A large lobby, it is the "Grand Central Station" of the cancer center. Throughout a patient visit, they come and go from the lobby. Out one door would be someone coming from chemotherapy. Another door would have some coming from imagining and CT area, triage, labs, consultation and so on. Usually family members tag along too for emotional support. They come and go like rats trying to find the cheese in a maze. They all, even the family members and friends, roam from place to place with the cancer face.

I am not sure what the true method of meditation is But cancer face, even if unknown to the mediator, is mediation. Instead of inner peace and tranquility, it is dark meditation.

Penny recovery from cancer surgery, August 2012. Photo Credit:Paul Chambers

It is one of the darkest places to be, the cancer center lobby, because of cancer face.

At 41 years old, I have Parkinson's Plus Syndrome. What that means to me is my body is unable to control and regulate the countless functions of the body that is done automatically, without effort or even thought. Blood pressure regulation, temperature, impotence, swallowing, walking, breathing, blinking and so on. I have a heart implant, a feeding tube and now an implanted Baclofen Pump that infuses the medication Baclofen into my spinal cord region on a continuous basis. FYI, not all Parkinson's is the shaking kind. Living with this illness puts me in a dark place. An unknown place and future. My movement, heart beating, eating is all controlled by man made devices instead of natures devices. Still yet, the Cancer Center Lobby is the darkest place on earth.

Hope, fear, what if's and what's next is Cancer Face.