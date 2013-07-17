The tubeless feeding tube

This video is my new, tubeless, Mic-Key low profile feeding tube. No more 20 inch tube hanging around my waist. The Mic-Key tube attaches to a small port (button) like a air hose tool. PW Chambers has a rare form of Parkinson's called Parkinson's Plus Syndrome. As a result, certain autonomic functions are limited. Included in these are blood pressure and pulse, autonomic swall functions, requiring him to be permanently feed via a feeding tube for all food and most liquids, mobility and gait issue. Watch on YouTube

When I first had my feeding tube implanted on April 16, 2012 it was a 14 inch hose permanently connected to my body and it resided under my clothes. It was embarrassing. It was noticeable. I even got stopped at a national big box retailer because the bulge gave suspicion of shoplifting.

The old PEG Tube. The tube always stayed connected and under my clothes. Photo credit: Paul Chambers

Then I learned about the Kimberly Clark Mic-Key Low Profile feeding tube through the Oley Foundation At http://www.Oley.org. Called the Mic-Key button by those of us that use them, tt has a detachable tube. The tube connects like an air tool. When you need to eat, take medications or flush, just push it in, turn it and you are ready to go.

The attached amautuer video is a short demostration and explanation of my Mic-Key Button. I try to make videos of usefulness and education so people considering or that have feeding tubes can have one more place to get real life information.

My tube is no longer visible to the public. It gives me a better self esteem and a better quality of life.

Science and technology have come along way to provide a better quality of life. My Mic-Key button gives me a better quality of life.