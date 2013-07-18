Killing Col. Sanders, microwaved Big Macs and other stupid business plans that irk me.

I was just thinking, prior to reading the article Col. Sanders fading out as KFC goes upmarket? ( http://www.nbcnews.com/business/col-sanders-fading-out-kfc-goes-upmarket-6C10660680), that nothing is good enough. Everything is upgrading, changing, tweaking, New and Improved. Look at Facebook. It had to go to Timeline. Look at Google Plus and all their changes... Not sure what direction they are going in but the recent Plus changes do not suit me. Ebay... Remember the old Ebay? Circa 2008 or so. Paypal... Windows, and even Ubuntu. The only thing that has remained mostly the same on the internet is Craigslist.

Seems like all these changes have one thing in common. I stop using them. I stopped using Ebay because of the changes as a buyer and seller. I haven't used it for selling or buying since 2009. I rarely use Paypal. I swapped it for the near no more, Google Checkout. I left Facebook for Twitter because it was changing so much, luckily, Google Plus game along as an alternative. I have too much to say for 140 characters. Now I don't know what to think about Google Plus. I wonder if I have spent two years wasting my time.

McDonalds went to Q'ing in the mid-90's. You know, pre-cooking a lot of their food. Their meat would go in drawers then the Big Macs would be assembled and microwaved. Consumers weren't comfortable with hearing "Microwave 4 Big Macs?" so they tried to confuse us by calling it Q'ing. "Q 4 Big Macs."

Now Kentucky Fried Chicken, now know as KFC as if Kentucky Fried Chicken was a bad thing, thinks buckets of chicken is the wrong way to go for its business plan and the Colonel is a bad image. I guess chicken on the bones are bad too. Flat Bread and rice with boneless chicken is the way to proceed.

Hogwash. Sometimes things don't need to change. I believe you can improve on what you have, your business foundation, but completely rewriting your business, menu, UI, customer experience, etc is just not going to satisfy this consumer.

I am not sure if every consumer feels the way I do. Maybe I am too picky, to rooted in my likes and dislikes, to forged into myself to change. One thing is for sure, when this consumer has had enough, I have had enough and move on. Sometimes I try to find a suitable replacement, build my own replacement, including food or internet, but I move on.

Seeing all the recent changes in the food industry makes having a feeding tube, as I do, so much easier to deal with. Cracker Barrel, Domino's, Waffle House, they got rid of the chopped steak, and now KFC.

It could be I am just stuck in my ways or hard to please. I don't think so. In 2001 I created a stock portfolio used to track public companies that have irked me in one way or another so much that I have either stopped using or completely stopped. I notice in this virtual portfolio that the companies have suffered big time. I like to think that I am mainstream and my dislikes and likes are the sentiment of the country. No one of the companies on the irked Portfolio have been as successful as others in their industry.

It is now time for me to go and transfer my CVS prescriptions, $7500 a month that I, in conjunction with my insurer pay, out to a pharmacy that respects the 1st Amendment and is carrying the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine.