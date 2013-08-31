Syria - My two cents.

My spinal surgeon was raised in Aleppo, Syria. Before coming to America, going to Harvard and other US medical schools, he got his medical degree in Aleppo.

Many of his family and friends are still there and are innocent bystanders in the civil war. It breaks my heart that the events are occurring.

As with any war, there are always more innocent bystanders than agitators. Every war has more innocent casualties than warrior casualties.

This man who has given me back so much physical freedom and his family are in this terrible situation.

When I was in basic training in Fort Benning, GA so many years ago we had to go into the gas chamber. It was not fun nor easy. Anyone with modern military training can tell you about the Gas Chambers.

As a nation we lived through 9/11. Four planes hovering over us. These people live 9/11 every hour, 24/7 non-stop.

I could not fathom living in a situation where I would be on alert for a gas attack 24/7 nor for the battlezone.

I could not fathom living in a situation where my family, mother, sister, brothers, nieces, grandchildren were in the middle of a brutal, violent civil war.

Humanity requires action to prevent unnecessary pain and suffering. As a compassionate person, the US and Nations of the World should take action to punish and prevent this kind of suffrage.

Ultimately, the people of Syria will need to build their post-war society. They should build their nation.

We cannot sit back and allow School Houses and civilians in any nation be sitting ducks in a civil war.

That is my two cents on the issue.