Ethically prescribing medication to reality show contestants.

There is an ethical question being debated on when it is appropriate to prescribe mental health medications like Adderall and Xanax in entertainment/media base situations. Michael Jackson died because of entertainment drug dosing. Should contestants of reality shows be prescribed mental health medications when they can just leave the game/show and not need the medications. Is a chance to win a prize or sum of money be acceptable to endure mental health stressing situations and be prescribed medications?

Every year, CBS has a show called Big Brother. The 2013 season was its 15 season. In the show, strangers are put into a house and must battle it out to the end for a chance to win $500,000. Every week two houseguests are nominated for eviction by the Head of Household, who gets that title by winning a game or competition. The Head of Household gets special treatment. First, they cannot be nominated for eviction nor can they be a Have Not. He/She gets a special bedroom suite with a luxury bathroom, unlike the rest of the house who must share a common, open floor plan bathroom and who must bunk together. They also get treats, luxuries from home and a letter from home. Unless a person wins and becomes the Head of Household, they have no contact with their family or friends outside of the house. They then play a game for the Power of Veto and the winner of the veto can either replace one of the nominated houseguests or leave the nominations the same. Lastly each week, one houseguest is evicted. At some point in the game the evicted houseguest goes to a Jury House where they get to come back and vote for the winner out of the final two houseguests. House Guests also battle it out for food. The losers become Have Nots and must sleep in a room designed for depreciation and must eat a fortified oatmeal based diet called slop with two miserable food choices America chooses. All this occurs while your near every movement, spoken words and behavior is being seen 24/7 by subscribers via the internet and on three shows per weeks, edited by CBS.

As you can imagine, this is an emotionally stressful experience. Along with the competitions, treats, voyeurism and debravation, the game is a game of backstabbing, making alliances and then ultimately being betrayed by those in your alliance. Sometime showmances, love affairs, occur in the house. The game is setup for betrayal for using another.

Big Brother 15 has shown the worse element of society. From Racism to Sexual pedophial, the houseguests have to answer for their behaviors and comments when they get off the show and return to society.

According to the live feeds by the houseguests themselves and other accounts of Big Brother 15, houseguests are being prescribed Adderall and Xanax because of the mental stresses in the Big Brother house.

Is this acceptable in the medical community when the prescribing doctor can cure the mental health issues and crisis by prescribing the houseguest just to go home. Now some will argue, based on the comments and actions by most of the houseguests in Big Brother 15, that they were mentally ill before they came into the game.