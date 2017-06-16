How Parkinson's nearly drowned me.

I like privacy when I am in the bath tub. Because of my Parkinson's Plus I have to be helped in and out of the tub. I also like to be as independent as I can.

I suffer from significant autonomic dysfunction. The autonomic system does all the things your body needs to do on its own like sweating, breathing, fight or flight impulses and changes in blood pressure and heart rate.

Last year, in 2016, My caretakers puts me in the tub, left me alone and came back to check on me every 5 minutes.

We have one of those handheld/stand up showers combo's. When I went to turn on the handheld, they forget to switch it up top from shower to handheld.

That cold burst of water all showers give was enough to freak my brain (autonomic system) out. I have an autonomic temperature tolerance of about 3 degrees before my brain reacts. Sometimes I get muscle spasms sometimes I pass out.

I passed out (syncope) and went under the water but my posture didn't change enough to wake me. When they found me I was under the water still passed out.

I have swallowing problems which is why I have had a feeding tube since 4/2012. Water poured into my mouth and into my lungs giving me aspiration pneumonia.

Due to how I almost drowned an investigation was done by the State to determine if I was a victim of abuse or neglect. The State determine I put myself at risk and not my caretakers. However now I have to be observed in the tub and that last little bit of privacy, at 5 minutes at a time, is gone and Parkinson's took a little more of my life away.

Parkinson's is more than shaking.

@FeedingtubePaul